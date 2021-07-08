B. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Spark Energy, Inc. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.18125 per share on its Class A Common Stock. This amount represents an annualized dividend of $0.725 per share. The second quarter dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021 to holders of record of Spark's Class A Common Stock on September 1, 2021.