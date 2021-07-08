B. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley") has declared cash dividends on its 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYP) and its 7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYL) (collectively, the "Preferred Stock"), each series of which is represented by depositary shares. Each depositary share represents 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the respective Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share.www.thepress.net
Comments / 0