Level 10 Construction
Level 10 Construction Continues to Construct State-of-the-Art Healthcare facilities expanding healthcare construction throughout California. SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Level 10 Construction and JRMC Real Estate partnership have completed two, three-story state-of-the-art medical office buildings (MOBs) designed by Raymond Fox & Associates. The third MOB breaks ground in July 2021 and is anticipated for completion May 2022. Each ground-up 52,000-sq.-ft. MOB offers an abundance of outpatient surgery and healthcare services supporting the Palomar Medical Center Escondido.www.thepress.net
