The cynical ploy of the U.S. State Department to invite the United Nations to investigate “systemic racism” in the U.S. beggars belief. The U.N. harbors some of the worst human rights violators in the world. China mercilessly persecutes Falun Gong practitioners and harvests their organs for sale on the open market. Iran persecutes Baha’i believers and is a leading sponsor of terrorism. And Venezuela and North Korea routinely starve their people to death. These are the countries that are supposed to “investigate” the U.S.?