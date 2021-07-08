Imperial Capital, LLC Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Remote Forensics Investigation and Incident Response Leader CyFIR In Its Acquisition by Cybersecurity Services Provider eSentire

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.