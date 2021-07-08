Cancel
Imperial Capital, LLC Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Remote Forensics Investigation and Incident Response Leader CyFIR In Its Acquisition by Cybersecurity Services Provider eSentire

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CyFIR, LLC ("CyFIR"), in connection with its sale to eSentire, a portfolio company of private equity firm Warburg Pincus. Based in Ashburn, Virginia, CyFIR is the category leader for remote forensics investigation and...

