Imperial Capital, LLC Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Remote Forensics Investigation and Incident Response Leader CyFIR In Its Acquisition by Cybersecurity Services Provider eSentire
LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CyFIR, LLC ("CyFIR"), in connection with its sale to eSentire, a portfolio company of private equity firm Warburg Pincus. Based in Ashburn, Virginia, CyFIR is the category leader for remote forensics investigation and...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0