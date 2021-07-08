Woman Finds Old Painting of ‘Herself’ in Kentucky Flea Market

Do you have tires you need to be gone? Daviess County Fiscal Court in partnership with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management will be sponsoring a free tire disposal event. Have you changed the tires on one of your vehicles at home and then had no clue what to do with them? Tires can be a nuisance if you keep them around. Angel here and I had a set of tires a few years ago that I was going to use as spare tires for my truck and then got new ones and didn't have anywhere to dispose of them. They stayed at the back of my garage for way too long and collected dirt and water which caused extra problems including bugs.