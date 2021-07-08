Woman Finds Old Painting of ‘Herself’ in Kentucky Flea Market

Lexy Ijames, of Owensboro, was last seen on Sunday, June 6. Her family desperately wants to bring her home and they are asking the community to help. Angel here and I had the opportunity to talk with Lexy's mother Beth Loma this week ask her about her daughter, Lexy. Just as any mother does she told me about the things she loved including; dogs, in fact, Lexy is obsessed with dogs and she loves riding horses. She could listen to music all day and isn't a big fan of school LOL. Sounds like your typical teenager right?! Unfortunately, Lexy is not your typical teen. She has some medical issues that require medicine. Her mother loves her very much and wants to see her return safely to her family.
