Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Super Lawyers® Selects 3 Kershaw, Cook & Talley Attorneys for 2021 Edition

By Kershaw, Cook, Talley
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 14 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kershaw, Cook & Talley is a complex litigation and personal injury practice, nationally recognized for its groundbreaking work on behalf of individuals injured by negligence. The latest of this acclaim comes from Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters company, which has recognized three of the firm's attorneys in its 2021 register for the area of Sacramento:

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
721
Followers
20K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Compensation#Super Lawyers#Kershaw Cook Talley#Thomson Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Lewiston, MESun-Journal

Belleau makes Super Lawyers listing

AUBURN — James E. Belleau from the firm Trafton Matzen Belleau & Frenette has been selected for the 2021 New England Super Lawyers List in the area of General Civil Litigation. Attorney Belleau’s practice concentrates on civil and business litigation as well as construction, commercial and municipal law. He also...
TV & Videosskooknews.com

O’Connor Law’s Attorneys named Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

O’Connor Law has announced that Attorney Michael J. O’Connor has been named a Super Lawyer and Attorney Valeen D. Hykes and Attorney James M. O’Connor have received the honor of Rising Stars. Attorney Michael J. O’Connor has been named a 2021 Super Lawyer for Workers’ Compensation. Attorney O’Connor was first...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Super Lawyers® Lists Bostwick, Peterson In 2021 Edition

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP have been selected for inclusion in 2021 Super Lawyers®, marking an 18 th year of acclaim for Bostwick and a 16 th year for Peterson. A Thomson Reuters subsidiary, Super...
Las Vegas, NVnevadabusiness.com

Naylor & Braster Managing Attorneys Named to 2021 Super Lawyers

John Naylor and Jennifer Braster, founders and managing partners of Naylor & Braster, Attorneys at Law, have been recognized in the 2021 Super Lawyers® list of the top attorneys in Nevada, bringing the honors to the firm for the eighth consecutive year. Naylor has been named to the Mountain States...
California StateTimes Union

26 Greenberg Traurig California Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers for 2021

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. 26 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s California offices have been recognized for their achievements by Super Lawyers magazine. The publication selects honorees through a multiphase selection process utilizing peer nominations and evaluations and features less than 5% of lawyers in a state or region.
Lawlegalnewsline.com

ARMSTRONG TEASDALE LLP: Armstrong Teasdale Attorneys Named 2021 Mountain States Super Lawyers®

Armstrong Teasdale LLP issued the following announcement on July 14. Armstrong Teasdale proudly announces that Las Vegas Partners Jeffrey Barr, Tracy DiFillippo and Kevin Stolworthy and Salt Lake City Partner Brennan Moss have been named 2021 Mountain States Super Lawyers®. They are among the dozens of Armstrong Teasdale attorneys ranked annually by Super Lawyers in jurisdictions throughout the U.S.
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Reuters

Trial lawyers' group gains new president in Beasley Allen attorney

(Reuters) - The American Association for Justice has sworn in Beasley Allen principal Navan Ward as its 75th president, making him the second minority lawyer to hold the role. Ward, who is based in Atlanta, said he plans to build on the organization's existing diversity efforts and extend them "beyond the walls of AAJ" to members' law firms, local bar associations and communities.
Troy, MIlegalnews.com

Mantese Honigman attorney receives Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award

Douglas L. Toering, a partner with Mantese Honigman, P.C. in Troy, has been named the recipient of the 15th Annual Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award by the State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section. This prestigious award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the Business Law Section seeks to foster and facilitate: the highest quality of professionalism, the highest quality of practice, and an unwavering dedication to service, ethical conduct, and collegiality within the practice of law.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Berg named super lawyer

NEW ULM – Attorney Jeremy M. Berg of Blethen Berens has been named a 2021 “Super Lawyer” by Super Lawyers magazine. Berg is a managing partner at the New Ulm office of Blethen Berens. He focuses his practice on the areas of estate and trust planning and administration, elder law, real estate transactions, business, and agricultural law, and is a licensed title insurance agent.
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Biz buzz: Luros selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars list

Mary Luros has been selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for 2021, for the ninth year in a row. Luros is an attorney at Hudson & Luros, LLP and helps clients address business and corporate legal issues. She also assists clients regarding estate planning and probate and intellectual property issues.
Florida Stateormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond lawyer selected to Florida Top 50 Women Super Lawyers list

Kelly H. Chanfrau, partner at Chanfrau & Chanfrau, has been selected to the Florida Top 50 Women Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
LawLaw.com

Attorneys and Adderall: Disciplinary Case Shines Spotlight on Drug's Benign Image and Popularity Among Lawyers

The case of a former McCarter & English attorney who was arrested for possession of Adderall highlights attitudes that foster use of the drug by lawyers and law students. The New Jersey Supreme Court issued a censure for Michael Collins Smith on July 8 after he pleaded guilty to possessing Adderall without a prescription. For Smith, the censure was a lucky break, since the Disciplinary Review Board had recommended a three-month suspension.
Davidson County, TNNashville Scene

Delke's Defense Attorney Was Used by Funk's Lawyers in Ethics Proceedings

A week ago, as former Metro police Officer Andrew Delke was about to go to trial for the fatal 2018 shooting of Daniel Hambrick, Delke's attorney David Raybin and Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk appeared in court to announce that they’d reached a plea agreement. The deal — which saw Delke plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and accept a three-year sentence of which he's likely to serve about half — outraged Hambrick’s family and many in the community who saw it as an example of the system’s disregard for Black people.
Politicsbuckscountyherald.com

Thompson Reuters Super Lawyers, Rising Stars named

The following attorneys have been included in the 2021 Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers and Rising Stars list. The Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than 5 percent of attorneys in each state. Rising Stars recognizes 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state who are under age 40 or in practice for less than 10 years. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy