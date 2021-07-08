Super Lawyers® Selects 3 Kershaw, Cook & Talley Attorneys for 2021 Edition
SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kershaw, Cook & Talley is a complex litigation and personal injury practice, nationally recognized for its groundbreaking work on behalf of individuals injured by negligence. The latest of this acclaim comes from Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters company, which has recognized three of the firm's attorneys in its 2021 register for the area of Sacramento:www.thepress.net
