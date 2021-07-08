Cancel
Sunstone Hotel Investors Successfully Amends Unsecured Debt Agreements, Providing Enhanced Acquisition Capacity

By Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 13 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced that it has completed amendments to the agreements governing its in-place unsecured debt, including the Company's $500 million revolving credit facility, $185 million of funded term loan facilities and $205 million of outstanding private placement senior notes. Pursuant to the terms of the amendments, certain restrictions limiting the aggregate value of unencumbered hotel acquisitions that the Company can complete during the covenant waiver period have been removed. Following the amendments, the Company is no longer subject to the restrictive covenant limiting non-equity funded acquisitions to a maximum of $250 million. Additionally, provided that an event of default has not occurred, the agreement governing Sunstone's revolving credit facility and funded term loans no longer requires a mandatory prepayment from net proceeds received from asset sales or equity issuances. The amended unsecured debt agreements continue to provide for a waiver of the financial covenants through March 31, 2022, and require compliance with various other restrictions during the covenant waiver period, including the maintenance of a minimum liquidity threshold.

