Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WinWire Recognized in 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Healthcare as well as Cloud Application Modernization

By WinWire Technologies
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 13 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire Technologies, (WinWire) a data-driven digital engineering company, today proudly announced it has been recognized as a finalist in two categories – Healthcare Partner of the Year Award for our domain knowledge and technical acumen and Cloud Application Modernization Partner of the Year Award for our advanced expertise -- in the highly coveted, intensively competitive Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2021. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
721
Followers
20K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#New Technologies#Internet Of Things#Winwire Recognized#Healthcare Partner Of#The Microsoft Partner Of#Global Partner Solutions#Channel Sales#Channel Chief#Ui Ux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Marketsfinextra.com

The importance of distributing market data in the cloud

Capital markets firms have long understood how cloud can help establish competitive advantage, increase agility, reduce time to market for new products, and address the growing total cost of ownership for IT infrastructure. However, the financial services industry has reached a point where real-time trading and risk management has become more critical, particularly amid market volatility and global economic uncertainty.
Businessaithority.com

SoftServe Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Machine Learning

Company recognized for industry-leading machine learning solutions and expertise in Google Cloud products and services. SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company and Google Cloud Premier Partner has won the 2020 Google Cloud Global Specialization Partner of the Year – Machine Learning award. “Google Cloud Specializations recognize partner excellence...
Businessaithority.com

DoiT International Named 2020 Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year

DoiT International, a global multi-cloud software and managed service provider with deep expertise in Kubernetes, machine learning and big data, has been named the 2020 Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year. The distinction recognizes DoiT’s success in driving transformation for its customers in the Google Cloud ecosystem and the company’s commitment to providing customers with unlimited global support, training, cloud consulting, and access to market-leading cost optimization and cloud productivity technologies.
Retailaithority.com

Stor.ai Partners With Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions To Equip Its Grocers With Holistic Ecommerce Infrastructure

Partnership Empowers Grocers to Create a Scalable, Online Storefront in a Matter of Weeks. Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, announced a strengthened partnership with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, the global market share leader in retail store technology. The partnership will facilitate the full offering and integration of stor.ai’s platform within the retailer’s environment providing their customers with the tools to create a scalable, online storefront with full infrastructure.
ComputersCIO

Data Centers and Cloud: Working Together to Power the Future

Let's get one thing straight right out of the gate: there is no ‘cloud versus data center.’ It's a false dichotomy. The reality is that cloud and data centers are critical parts of the digital infrastructure. More than that, their relationship is one of symbiosis. Advances in data center technology (think high-speed connectivity, efficient power, and more) boost the effectiveness of the cloud, and vice versa. This synergy has the potential to help clients fuel limitless future product innovation and service optimization for their customers.
TechnologyCIO

Winning the 2020 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year – Infrastructure Modernization Award

We are celebrating two important milestones this month in our partnership with Google Cloud. First, VMware jointly launched Google Cloud VMware Engine with Google Cloud one year ago. Second, I am honored to announce that Google Cloud announced today that VMware has won the “2020 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year – Infrastructure Modernization” award, resulting from our collective achievement on Google Cloud VMware Engine.
Businesscisco.com

The Security Startup Ecosystem and the Trends Cisco is Watching

Building a company from the ground up is not for the faint of heart. I know, I’ve been there. As co-founder of Duo, the leading provider of Zero Trust access security, I know what it means to dedicate yourself fully to a vision, to your customers, and to your team. And I know how daunting it can be to find the right investors to join the team – people and organizations that truly understand, and believe in your vision.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
Economymit.edu

Who owns digital innovation? Who cares?

There’s little question that enterprises benefit from a focus on digital innovation. Gartner’s 2021 CIO Agenda Survey found that organizations that increase funding for digital innovation are nearly three times more likely to be leading performers than laggards as compared to their peers. A question often comes up, though: Who...
Technologyaithority.com

Blue Prism Teams up With Coursera for RPA and Intelligent Automation Training

As Demand for Digital Skills Rises, The New Partnership Will Help Equip Individuals and Organizations With the Expertise Needed for a Digital Future. Blue Prism, a global pioneer and market leader in intelligent automation, announces a partnership with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, to help narrow the digital skills gap and train future leaders capable of steering digital workforces. Now, Coursera’s more than 82 million learners will have access to the Blue Prism Foundation Course. In the coming months, Blue Prism will launch more courses that are also designed to provide an opportunity to further upskill and eventually take an industry-recognized certification exam.
Technologyinformation-age.com

Tackling developer talent shortage is key to digital transformation acceleration

Richard Billington, CTO of Netcall, discusses the importance of tackling developer talent shortage when it comes to accelerating digital transformation. As millions of businesses increase their digitalisation efforts across the globe, the demand for talented developers continues to surge dramatically – creating both a burgeoning skills gap and job dissatisfaction for many. Organisations must take responsibility when it comes to embarking on digitisation journeys by taking the first step for these developers, rather than making them do all of the legwork themselves.
BusinessThe Drum

Capgemini recognized as Microsoft’s Digital Transformation Partner of the Year 2021

Paris, July 15, 2021 – Capgemini today announced that it has won the GSI[1] Digital Transformation 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year award, along with six other awards including the Partner of the Year, Financial Services and Partner of the Year, Analytics. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Deloitte Selected As 2020 Google Cloud Global Services Partner Of The Year And Inaugural 2020 Public Sector Partner Of The Year

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte received two top honors from Google Cloud, including 2020 Google Cloud Global Services Partner of the Year and the first-ever 2020 Public Sector Partner of the Year. These awards recognize Deloitte's innovative perspectives, outstanding customer service and best-in-class use of Google Cloud products and services.
Businessaithority.com

Amperity Recognized by CRN as 2021 Emerging Cloud Vendor

Innovative CDP Platform Wins SIIA CODiE Award; Company Named Best for Career Growth by Comparably. Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Amperity to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Cloud category. In addition to this prestigious recognition, the company also announced that its high-performance, multi-patented CDP technology was named the Best Customer Data Platform of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Comparably has also named Amperity as one of the “Best Companies for Career Growth” in their Small and Mid-Size Companies category.
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

SpringML Wins 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner Of The Year - State And Local Governments Award

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML") today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year - State and Local Governments Award. SpringML was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping public sector customers fight against the pandemic using Google Cloud technologies.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management in the Cloud at Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText, announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Airtel delivers connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco SD-WAN technology

Airtel launched connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) technology. The solution will enable businesses, large and small, to accelerate digital transformation for their customers and allow organizations to deliver applications to users with greater visibility, security and performance. It allows enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their WAN infrastructure while rapidly adapting to the real-time demands of their cloud computing, mobility, and digitization initiatives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy