SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ("One Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ONEM) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Iora Health, Inc. ("Iora"), a privately-held health care company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Iora shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of One Medical common stock. Following consummation of the all-stock transaction, Iora shareholders will own 26.75% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.1 billion.www.thepress.net
