Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates 1Life Healthcare, Inc.

By WeissLaw LLP
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ("One Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ONEM) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Iora Health, Inc. ("Iora"), a privately-held health care company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Iora shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of One Medical common stock. Following consummation of the all-stock transaction, Iora shareholders will own 26.75% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
721
Followers
20K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#1life Healthcare#Insider Trading#Weisslaw Llp Investigates#1life Healthcare Inc#Healthcare#The Company#Onem#Company#Iora Health#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. On Behalf Of Ardelyx Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ardelyx, Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (ARDX) - Get Report on behalf of Ardelyx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ardelyx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. - MGTA

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Magenta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGTA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Magenta and certain of its...
BusinessShareCast

Form 8.3 - KRD Ltd - All Active Asset Capital Ltd

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Ardelyx, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Ardelyx may have made regarding its business operations and prospects. The investigation focuses on whether Ardelyx properly disclosed the size of the treatment effect and its...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Investigation Into Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report, or its officers and directors, violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Piedmont securities and recently suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PDT Partners LLC Has $326,000 Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

BZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead The Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kanzhun class action lawsuit charges Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of Kanzhun publicly traded securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Kanzhun class action lawsuit ( Bell v. Kanzhun Limited, No. 21-cv-13543) was commenced on July 12, 2021 in the District of New Jersey and is assigned to Judge Kevin McNulty.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Canadian-Owned Empower Retirement Buys Full Service Retirement Biz of Prudential Financial

Empower Retirement is buying the full-service retirement business of Prudential Financial, Inc. Subject to regulatory approvals, Empower will acquire Prudential’s full-service retirement plan recordkeeping and administration business for a total transaction value of US$ 3.55 billion. The business will be supported by US$ 2.1 billion of capital through a combination of the balance sheet of the transferred business and Empower capital and surplus.
BusinessTelegraph

Shareholders sink £1.4bn Spire Healthcare takeover

Shareholders have rejected a £1.4bn takeover bid for Spire which would have created Britain's biggest private healthcare operator, in a humiliating blow for the company's board. Only 70pc of investors backed Spire's sale to rival Ramsay Health Care in a vote on Monday, below the 75pc threshold needed to push...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or "the Company") (OTC: RCAR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, for damages pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Since its inception, RenovaCare has generated no revenue and has no commercialized products. Its activities consist primarily of research and development, business development, and capital raises.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Five9, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Five9, Inc. (FIVN) - Get Report and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - Get Report. Stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom Video Communications common stock for each share of Five9 stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $14.7 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Petroteq Energy Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or "the Company") (OTC PINK: PQEFF) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BOCH, QADA, SNR, JAX, STMP; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Columbia Banking System, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bank of Commerce shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each Bank of Commerce share that they own, subject to certain potential adjustments. If you are a Bank of Commerce shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Home Point Capital Inc., Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - HMPT

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point" or the "Company") (HMPT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, and docketed under 21-cv-11457, is on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021, initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") (the "Class"). The claims in this action arise from Home Point's materially misleading Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the IPO.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. - RBNC

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Reliant Bancorp, Inc. ("RBNC" or the "Company")(RBNC) relating to its proposed acquisition by United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Under the terms of the agreement, RBNC shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of UCBI per share they own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy