VERNON, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a member of the Southern California community for more than 90 years, Farmer John is committed to being a good neighbor. This commitment goes beyond simply feeding the community. It also means supporting residents and the neighborhoods where they live. To continue its pledge to make a better California for everyone, Farmer John is taking its food truck on the road once again to feed, celebrate and serve its Southern California family. For a second year, the Farmer John California Commitment Tour is embarking on a 12-week mission to deliver grab-and-go lunches to local heroes and essential businesses in the greater Los Angeles community, and donating much-needed protein to local food banks.