Mexicali Resiste Activist VS. Constellation Brands: Activists demand WATER RIGHTS and FREEDOM

Water rights activists threatened with false legal accusations for protesting U.S. based multinational Alcohol Corporation, Constellation Brands. MEXICALI, Baja California, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mexicali Resiste, Water Rights Activists, will attend a court hearing for charges of "deprivation of liberty" of police and "dispossession" of the state building in connection with their involvement in protests against Constellation Brands in 2017. In 2017 the office of the State Attorney of Baja California determined that the current accusations did not deem criminal proceedings. However, the current congress of the state of Baja California has suddenly decided to reopen the case file and has scheduled a court hearing for July 8th, rescinding the previous resolution and once again presenting accusations against the water rights activists for protesting against corporate corruption and injustice. This comes as no surprise after Leon Fierro, one of the activists was wrongfully accused in 2018 of "attempted murder" against police, for participating in a protest and 20 days later freed after it was determined that there was no proof.