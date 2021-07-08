Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

GA-ASI Announces Completion of First MQ-9A Block 5 for the Netherlands

By General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 12 days ago

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- *** UPDATED DELIVERY SCHEDULE *** On July 7, 2021, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) issued a press release announcing the completion of the first MQ-9A Block 5 Remotely Piloted Aircraft for the Royal Netherlands Air Force. In the press release, we stated the aircraft would be delivered to the RNLAF in early 2022 following acceptance testing. The actual anticipated delivery to the Netherlands is late 2021. The press release that follows reflects the revised information.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
719
Followers
20K+
Post
84K+
Views
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

Aerospace & DefenseZacks.com

Boeing (BA) Wins $34M Deal to Supply Spare Parts for F/A-18 Jets

BA - Free Report) recently clinched a delivery order contract for providing F/A-18 aircraft spare parts. The deal has been awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, PA. Valued at $34 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Aug 28, 2028. Work related to this deal will be carried out in Missouri.
San Diego, CASan Diego Business Journal

GA-ASI to Build Aircraft for France

The U.S. Air Force awarded General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. a $79.4 million delivery order to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for the France MQ-9 Block 5 aircraft procurement program. Work will be performed in Poway and is expected to be completed by March 2024. The contract involves 100% Foreign Military Sales to France.
Industrybusinesstraveller.com

Voco opens first property in the Netherlands

IHG Hotels and Resorts has debuted its growing Voco brand in the Netherlands, with the opening of Voco The Hague. The 204-room hotel is located in the city’s Royal Quarter, with a building dating back to 1923 which formerly served as a bank. Interiors have been inspired by nature, with...
Atlanta, GAGriffin Daily News

Liberty Defense Announces Partnership with N4R B.V. Netherlands

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with N4R in the Netherlands to expand the Company's presence in Europe for aviation and commercial security applications.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Completes Acquisition of Linkbynet for Cloud First Services

Accenture has completed its acquisition of Linkbynet, a leading cloud services provider headquartered in France, specializing in cloud optimization and managed services, cloud transformation and cloud security. Accenture announced its intent to acquire Linkbynet on May 11, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2000, Linkbynet is...
Economyirei.com

€400m Long Harbour fund makes first acquisitions in The Netherlands

Long Harbour, a London-based real estate and asset-backed investment manager, has completed the structuring and acquisition of commercial ground leases for the central guest facilities of two holiday parks in The Netherlands on behalf of the firm’s flagship European vehicle, the €400 million ($472 million) Long Harbour European Secured Income Fund I (LHESIF I).
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

General Atomics produces Netherlands' first MQ-9A Reaper

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has completed the first of four MQ-9A Block 5 Reapers for the Royal Netherlands Air Force. The aircraft was rolled out during a ceremony at the company’s Poway, California headquarters. General Atomics says it has also completed a ground control station for the unmanned air vehicle (UAV).
Businessthechronicle-news.com

Andina Gold Corp. Announces Completion of Private Placement

DENVER, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Andina Gold Corp. (the "Company") today announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") to accredited investors at a price of $1,000 per Unit. Each Unit consists of (i) a $1,000 principal amount term note providing for an optional conversion into shares of Company common stock at a price of $0.20 per share and (ii) a common share warrant for the purchase of 5,000 shares of Company common stock at an exercise price of $0.40 per share. The Private Placement was accomplished in two tranches, an initial tranche of 3,000 Units and a second tranche (added in response to strong investor interest) of 1,900 Units. The aggregate gross proceeds to the company were $4.9 million.
Gamblingaithority.com

ZCG Announces Completion of Merger Creating Affinity Interactive

Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C., a leading privately-held asset manager, announced the completion of the merger of its affiliated portfolio companies, Affinity Gaming, a diversified national casino gaming operator, and Sports Information Group, LLC (“SIG”), a New York-based B2B and B2C global omnichannel sports, technology, digital, media and wagering business, creating Affinity Interactive. The transaction was previously announced on June 14, 2021.
Aerospace & Defensethedallasnews.net

Blue Origin completes first human test spaceflight

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Xinhua) -- American aerospace company Blue Origin completed its first test spaceflight with founder Jeff Bezos onboard, marking a giant leap forward for the company's commercial suborbital spaceflight tourism ambitions. The company's spacecraft New Shepard lifted off at about 8:12 a.m. Central Time (1312 GMT) on Tuesday...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Rostec to highlight networked warfare via Su-57’s S-111 comms system

Rostec State Corporation plans to demonstrate the S-111 communications system for the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter at the MAKS 2021 air show. The digital, high-bandwidth radio is made by subsidiary Ruselectronics and is intended to be incorporated into other Russian combat aircraft, including fighters, bombers, unmanned air vehicles and attack helicopters. It is supposed to have a reach of up to 810nm (1,500km), Rostec has said.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman’s SABR radar goes agile

Northrop Grumman has adopted Lean-Agile methodologies in the development and integration of the active electronically scanned array (AESA) AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar software for the F-16 Viper fighter aircraft. The transition to Lean-Agile was achieved in partnership with the U.S. Air Force development teams at Hill Air Force Base,...
Business
TheStreet

Aristocrat Group Announces Completion Of Preliminary Financials

HOUSTON, TX, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTC: ASCC), the manufacturer of RWB Vodka, is proud to announce that independent preliminary financials have been completed. Aristocrat Group looks forward to the future with Derek Sisson as the CEO. Mr. Sisson is the founder of Famous Brands which is the owner of Merica Bourbon. Merica Bourbon is nationally distributed and sold in over 400 Walmarts and larger national chains. Mr. Sisson has been featured multiple times on Fox & Friends, Forbes, Entrepreneur, CBS and other major media outlets.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Umbra Awarded $950M IDIQ Contract Following Space-X Launch

Umbra has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multi-award, multi-level security effort...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Tilray (TLRY) Announces Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical Cannabis Grown in Germany

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a global pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, production, and distribution, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Germany, Aphria RX GmbH, has completed the first successful harvest of medical cannabis cultivated in Germany for distribution to German pharmacies. The medical cannabis harvest is the first cultivated under European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) standard at Tilray's state-of-the-art 6,000 square meter indoor growing facility in NeumÃ¼nster, Germany. The subsequent distribution, which was carried out by a distributor on behalf of the German Cannabis Agency and in accordance with all pharmaceutical and narcotic legal requirements, underscores Tilray's strong foothold and operational excellence within Europe's key medical cannabis market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Light Weapons Market Worth Observing Growth | Rheinmetall, Thales, Orbital ATK

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Light Weapons Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Light Weapons growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including General Dynamics, Rheinmetall, Thales, Orbital ATK Inc, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Lockheed Martin, Alliant Techsystems Inc., Heckler & Koch Defense, Inc, Raytheon Company, Fn Herstal S.A., SAAB, Cockerill Maintenance & Ingenierie & BAE Systems.
Business
TheStreet

AWS Announces General Availability Of Amazon EBS Io2 Block Express Volumes

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc., (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced the general availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express volumes, delivering SAN capabilities in the cloud for the first time . EBS Block Express is a next-generation storage server architecture that provides the highest block storage performance without the cost or hassle of having to procure, scale, and maintain expensive on-premises SANs. With io2 volumes running on Block Express, customers can achieve sub-millisecond latency and provision a single io2 volume with up to 256,000 IOPS, 4,000 MB/second throughput, and 64 TB of capacity—a 4x increase in performance, throughput, and capacity for existing io2 volumes. io2 Block Express volumes are ideal for the largest, most I/O-intensive, mission-critical deployments of Oracle databases, SAP HANA, Microsoft SQL Server, InterSystems database, and SAS Analytics. There are no upfront commitments or fees to use io2 Block Express volumes, and customers pay only for the storage capacity used. To get started with io2 Block Express volumes, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/ebs/provisioned-iops/.
Aerospace & Defensecsmng.com

Faces of Space: U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Miller

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — He didn’t know he would be a part of history as one of the first Space Force Guardians to go on deployment, but as it often happens, life shook things up, sending U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Jason Miller, Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare, 16th Space Control Squadron space console operator, down a groundbreaking path.
Aerospace & Defensethedrive.com

MQ-9 Reaper Tests Prove It Can Operate From Unprepared Locations On The Fly

The Air Force recently tested a new landing and take-off capability that could allow the MQ-9 to self deploy to a much wider range of locales. The U.S. Air Force just demonstrated a new capability for the MQ-9 Reaper that could pave the way for the unmanned aircraft to deploy to and operate from a wider array of locations and without the need to have specialized infrastructure in place. The service has also now demonstrated how the drones can use targeting pods and other sensors to generate reference points for automatic landing and takeoff capabilities from the air to further support future agile, expeditionary deployments. This is a broader concept of operations that the Air Force has been developing, with a particular eye toward future distributed operations, particularly in the Pacific.

