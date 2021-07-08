Cancel
Real Estate

Realty Income Prices Debut Offering Of Sterling-Denominated Green Bonds

By Realty Income Corporation
The Press
 13 days ago
SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of its debut green bond offering, a public offering of £400 million of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due July 13, 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and £350 million of 1.750% senior unsecured notes due July 13, 2033 (the "2033 Notes"). The public offering price for the 2027 Notes was 99.305% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.242% and the public offering price for the 2033 Notes was 99.842% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.757%. Combined, the new issues of the 2027 Notes and the 2033 Notes have a weighted average term of approximately 8.8 years and a weighted average effective semi-annual yield to maturity of approximately 1.48%.

