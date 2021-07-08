GA-ASI Announces Completion of First MQ-9A Block 5 for the Netherlands

Leading B2B Fashion Wholesale Marketplace FashionGo Brings Back 'FashionGo Week' Online Trade Show Experience. LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FashionGo, a leading B2B wholesale online marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities, is announcing its third 'FashionGo Week' online trade show event from August 2nd through August 6th. FashionGo's platform connects more than 1,500 vendors with 820,000 retail buyers throughout the year to facilitate commerce for both groups, promoting immediate brand discovery, relationship building, and data-driven buying through powerful digital tools. Attendees of FashionGo Week will be able to join the event for free and shop new seasonal arrivals from top vendors while also taking advantage of exclusive show deals and promotions.