GA-ASI Announces Completion of First MQ-9A Block 5 for the Netherlands
SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- *** UPDATED DELIVERY SCHEDULE *** On July 7, 2021, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) issued a press release announcing the completion of the first MQ-9A Block 5 Remotely Piloted Aircraft for the Royal Netherlands Air Force. In the press release, we stated the aircraft would be delivered to the RNLAF in early 2022 following acceptance testing. The actual anticipated delivery to the Netherlands is late 2021. The press release that follows reflects the revised information.www.thepress.net
