Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

WinWire Recognized in 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Healthcare and Cloud Application Modernization

By WinWire Technologies
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WinWire Recognized in 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Healthcare as well as Cloud Application Modernization. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire Technologies, (WinWire) a data-driven digital engineering company, today proudly announced it has been recognized as a finalist in two categories – Healthcare Partner of the Year Award for our domain knowledge and technical acumen and Cloud Application Modernization Partner of the Year Award for our advanced expertise -- in the highly coveted, intensively competitive Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2021. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
721
Followers
20K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Domain Knowledge#Global Field#Winwire Recognized#Winwire Technologies#Healthcare Partner Of#Microsoft Partner Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
EngineeringPosted by
The Press

Aidoc Raises $66 Million in Series C Round to Address Growing Demand for its Comprehensive AI Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging, announced today a $66 million investment, bringing its total funding to $140 million. This Series C round, led by General Catalyst, follows a surge in demand for Aidoc's AI-driven solutions, including the largest clinical deployment of AI in healthcare through its partnership with Radiology Partners.
BusinessSFGate

Sunrise Technologies Recognized as the 2021 Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Commerce

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Business Applications and cloud services, today announced it has received the Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Commerce. Sunrise Technologies was also recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Partner of the Year Award in both the Commerce and Retail & Consumer Goods categories last week, the only partner to receive finalist awards in both categories.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Velosio recognized as a finalist of 2021 Microsoft Indirect Provider Partner of the Year

Velosio honored for impact on the Microsoft partner ecosystem. Velosio today announced it has been named a finalist of Indirect Provider 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
TechnologyRegister Citizen

UnifiedCommunications.com named 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Meetings, Calling & Devices for Microsoft Teams

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. UnifiedCommunications.com was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.
BusinessBusiness Insider

BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company recognized as the winner of 2021 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year

Global nod follows two back-to-back wins of Microsoft Canada's Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace Award (2019 & 2020) AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company today announced it has won the Security 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
BusinessTire Review

Bridgestone Recognized with GM Supplier of the Year Award

Bridgestone Corporation, including Bridgestone Americas, has been named a 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year, marking the sixth consecutive and 19th overall recognition for the brand, the company says. The annual awards, which celebrate suppliers that delivered GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies in the previous year, were announced during the GM Supplier Business Meeting on June 22.
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Mobile Mentor Named Winner of Microsoft's 2021 Partner of the Year for Modern Endpoint Management

Mobile Mentor announced they have been awarded the 2021 Global Partner of the Year Award for Modern Endpoint Management. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation for their work with the Nashville-based caregiving organization, Alive Hospice. The recognition comes as a result of their work enabling "zero touch provisioning" (a service that leverages Microsoft technology to automatically configure devices) which allowed caregivers to safely and effectively attend to their patients remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Innovative-e Recognized As Finalist For The 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner Of The Year For Project & Portfolio Management

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative-e today announced it has been named a finalist (runner-up) in the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Project & Portfolio Management space. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. This is the third year in a row that Innovative-e has been recognized by Microsoft for excellence in providing leadership in customer impact, solution innovation and deployment of Microsoft technologies.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Insight Wins 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner Of The Year Awards For Azure Migration And Solution Assessments

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has won two 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards as Migration to Azure Partner of the Year and Solution Assessments Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Businesstechwire.net

Effectual Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Jersey City, NJ – June 22, 2021 – Effectual announced today that it has received the 2021 Global AWS Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award for Best Partner Transformation. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Next Big Thing | Microsoft, IBM, Google

Latest released the research study on Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),AWS (United States),Oracle (United States),Google (United States),Alibaba (China),Fujitsu (Japan),Rackspace (United States),DigitalOcean (United States),Verizon (United States).
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Unqork And Redox Partner To Streamline No-Code Healthcare Application Development

MADISON, Wis., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Redox , the preeminent EHR (electronic health record) integration solution, and Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced a new partnership to enable joint solutions for large healthcare organizations. By combining the power of Unqork's no-code platform with Redox's full-service healthcare data exchange capabilities, customers can create digital health applications in Unqork that are interoperable with any organization in the Redox Network.
Softwareaithority.com

New Research Study Reveals Urgent Need for Modern Security Solutions Amid Rapid Transition to API- and Cloud-Centric Applications

Tooling Fatigue And False Positives Are Impeding Ability To Maintain Adequate Security Across New And Existing Application Architectures. Fastly, Inc. (FSLY), a global edge cloud platform provider, released new research in partnership with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) that uncovers a crucial need for a unified, modern, and simplified approach to security. The study, based on insights from information security and IT professionals representing hundreds of organizations globally, revealed growing concerns around adequately securing the rapidly rising number of mission-critical cloud services and API-centric applications. Outdated offerings, false positives, and ineffective blocking are among the main causes driving this global concern.
Googleaithority.com

Healthcare Triangle Achieves Google Cloud Affiliate Partner Status

Affiliate Partner status recognizes Healthcare Triangle’s technical expertise in cloud operations and service management. Healthcare Triangle, a leading provider of cloud data transformation solutions in life sciences and healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has attained Google Cloud Affiliate Partner status based on its success in building, deploying and managing cloud applications on Google’s highly scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure.
Softwareaithority.com

Nous Infosystems Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Nous Infosystems announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure. Only partners that meet stringent criteria around...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

McLaren Strategic Ventures Acquires Doran Jones to Expand its Digital Transformation Capabilities in Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Strategic Ventures, a global digital accelerator, today announced it has acquired Doran Jones, a leading technology consulting, data engineering and software development firm that specializes in capital markets, risk and regulatory requirements. McLaren Strategic Ventures' acquisition of Doran Jones brings together its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy