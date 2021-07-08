WinWire Recognized in 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Healthcare and Cloud Application Modernization

WinWire Recognized in 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Healthcare as well as Cloud Application Modernization. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire Technologies, (WinWire) a data-driven digital engineering company, today proudly announced it has been recognized as a finalist in two categories – Healthcare Partner of the Year Award for our domain knowledge and technical acumen and Cloud Application Modernization Partner of the Year Award for our advanced expertise -- in the highly coveted, intensively competitive Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2021. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.