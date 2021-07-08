Cancel
Dua Lipa to make film debut in Argylle

The Press
The Press
 13 days ago
Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in ‘Argylle’, the upcoming spy thriller from Mathew Vaughn which will also star the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Press

The Press

ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
