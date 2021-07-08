Dua Lipa to make film debut in Argylle
Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in ‘Argylle’, the upcoming spy thriller from Mathew Vaughn which will also star the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, and Samuel L. Jackson.www.thepress.net
