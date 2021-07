Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.