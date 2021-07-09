Xbox Series S clip-on screen basically turns it into a gaming laptop
Turn your Xbox Series S into a laptop-like machine with this attachable screen, which launched on Kickstarter yesterday and reached its funding goal in just 20 minutes. The Xbox Series S xScreen is a clip-on screen that'll let you play your Xbox Series S anywhere there's a power outlet. That way, when the Series S' jerk big brother Xbox Series X is hogging the main TV, you can simply attach the xScreen to your Xbox Series S and game to your heart's content. The 11.6-inch 1080p IPS screen has a pair of built-in stereo speakers, controls for things like volume and brightness, and a more than serviceable 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is sized such that it folds into the Xbox Series S for a flush fit - UPspec says the screen and console connected can fit inside a 15-inch laptop bag.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0