Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Series S clip-on screen basically turns it into a gaming laptop

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Turn your Xbox Series S into a laptop-like machine with this attachable screen, which launched on Kickstarter yesterday and reached its funding goal in just 20 minutes. The Xbox Series S xScreen is a clip-on screen that'll let you play your Xbox Series S anywhere there's a power outlet. That way, when the Series S' jerk big brother Xbox Series X is hogging the main TV, you can simply attach the xScreen to your Xbox Series S and game to your heart's content. The 11.6-inch 1080p IPS screen has a pair of built-in stereo speakers, controls for things like volume and brightness, and a more than serviceable 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is sized such that it folds into the Xbox Series S for a flush fit - UPspec says the screen and console connected can fit inside a 15-inch laptop bag.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Gaming#Xbox Series S#Ips#Usb#The Nintendo Switch#Xscreens#Au#Asu#Sfx Magazine#Mmorpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Laptops
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PS5 restocks update: these are the stores we're camping on today

We hope you're up nice and early as there's a strong possibility of multiple retailers getting a PS5 restock in today in both the UK and the US. Last week taught us that 8-10am is a favorite for many UK retailers, so these are the stores you'll want to check first thing. Timings in the US are much more spread apart with 7am ET often rewarding early shoppers, then there's a mid-afternoon drop. Evening resupplies are rarer, but not unheard of.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

xScreen Xbox Series S screen add-on makes the case for portability

An accessory called xScreen was revealed this week by a 3rd-party creator aiming to turn the Xbox Series X into a portable gaming machine. The device is effectively a plug-in, flip-up display for the console, adding a new sort of way to play to the Microsoft-made video game console. After just a short period listed on Kickstarter, the campaign for this piece of hardware reached its initial goal several times over.
Video Gamessoundguys.com

The best wireless Xbox Series X/S gaming headsets of 2021

Finding the right wireless gaming headset for your Xbox Series X/S setup can be tricky—not as tricky as actually finding one of the new consoles, mind you, but tricky all the same. What works on other platforms probably won’t work here. Here are the best options we’ve run into—based on our reviews, and research around the web.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Xbox Design Lab and Xbox Series S: the news of the summer on the Microsoft Store

The Xbox family expands with the return of Xbox Design Lab, the Microsoft Store exclusive service to create a fully customized controller: this option is now extended to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S wireless controllers and is also available in Italy.With Design Lab you can unleash your imagination and give life to an absolutely unique controller, only yours and nobody else’s, with the addition of a laser engraving (optional) to add an even more personal touch to your device.
Video GamesGizmodo

How to Turn Your Xbox Series X/S or PS5 Into a Beta Testing Machine

If you’ve managed to grab a Sony PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, you’ve no doubt spent plenty of time exploring everything that these next-gen consoles have to offer. There is, however, one feature you might not yet be aware of: the option to turn these consoles into beta software testing machines.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Series S goes mobile with the xScreen on Kickstarter

The Kickstarter campaign for the aptly named xScreen accessory is now live, and has already blasted through its pledge goal. The screen is a no-fuss addition and features an 11.6” 1080p/60hz screen and speakers to turn your Xbox Series S into a portable console. While Xbox Cloud Gaming is a...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Join the Police Stories now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Always dreamed of being in one of those police raid shows? Now is your chance, as Police Stories becomes available on Xbox One and Series X|S for £12.49 from the Xbox Store. Previously released on the Nintendo Switch for £13.99, on the PS4 for £11.99 and PC via Steam for £13.99, Police Stories is a top-down, pixelated game about taking down criminals, rescuing civilians and defusing bombs. While its presentation makes it look like another Hotline Miami style shooter with frantic action, Police Stories actually takes a more tactical approach to its gameplay.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

A Plague Tale : Innocence game optimized for Xbox Series X and S consoles

Owners of the latest generation of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games consoles may be interested to know that the Plague Tale: Innocence has been optimized for the latest hardware and its developers have recently announced a new game in the form of A Plague Tale: Requiem which will be launching sometime during 2022 and will be playable in 4K resolutions. “It pushes the boundaries of our landscapes and helps us develop epic-scale, never-before-seen rat waves that the players will have to face. And that is just terribly exciting” explains Executive Producer at Asobo Studio Brice Davin during an interview with the Xbox Wire Editor Mike Nelson about optimizing the Plague Tale: Innocence game for Xbox Series X|S games consoles. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming sequel embedded below.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Turn Off Game Achievement Notifications on Xbox Series X|S

When you hit certain gaming milestones on the Xbox Series X|S, you’ll see achievement labels on the screen. If you find these notifications distracting, you can turn them off. Here’s how. By default, Xbox achievements appear in the center of the lower half of the screen, right on top of...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Xbox Series S bundle in stock for $359 at Antonline

It's been a quiet week for Xbox Series X restock, but if you've been searching for the Series S, Microsoft's next-gen console is back in stock. Currently, you can get this Xbox Series S bundle for $359 at Antonline. The bundle includes the Xbox Series S and an extra Xbox Wireless controller. The bundle is selling at list price for both items.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Company of Heroes 3 announced, coming to PC in 2022

Company of Heroes 3 is real, and it's coming to PC in 2022. Relic Entertainment and Sega announced the long-awaited sequel today, some eight years after the release of Company of Heroes 2. Set in the Mediterranean during World War II, Company of Heroes 3 is promising landscapes "of immense variety, from windswept Italian mountain passes to harsh North African deserts and coastal vistas." These locales shape the "dynamic campaign map" on which you'll lead the Ally forces against Axis forces in the fight for control of Italy.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Assassin's Creed Infinity will turn the series into a live-service game with multiple historical settings

As if Assassin's Creed games weren't already a bottomless pit of stuff to do, Ubisoft now wants to literally make a never-ending entry in the series. The aptly codenamed Assassin's Creed Infinity is set to be a live-service game that will evolve and expand over time, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Instead of it being one isolated look into a historical period, Infinity is instead looking to stitch different settings together with room to expand and develop each one post-launch. Bloomberg says Ubisoft has been inspired by the longevity of games like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto 5, which continue to make Epic Games and Rockstar a stupid amount of money.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 cross-play separates players by console generation

Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play between PC and consoles, but not across different console generations. Today on July 14, EA published a lengthy blog post revealing a slate of new details about Battlefield 2042. One particular area of note in the blog was the confirmation of cross-play, not only for the final launch of Battlefield 2042, but also for the forthcoming technical test, which is letting players get in on the action slightly early.
RetailKotaku

How To Buy A PS5 Or Xbox Series X/S

Trying to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 or one of Microsoft’s next-gen consoles—the Xbox Series X and the smaller, less-powerful Xbox Series S—remains a fool’s errand. Stock sells out as soon as it becomes available. When it pops up from unofficial retailers, it does so with a staggering markup.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Imagine Earth Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

As we are finally releasing Imagine Earth on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S I started remembering what an adventurous development this game was for us. Martin and I have put seven years of intense work into our world simulator which is quite special in the way it combines city building and economic strategy, resource management and ecological survival on global planets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy