Xbox Series S clip-on screen basically turns it into a gaming laptop

Owners of the latest generation of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games consoles may be interested to know that the Plague Tale: Innocence has been optimized for the latest hardware and its developers have recently announced a new game in the form of A Plague Tale: Requiem which will be launching sometime during 2022 and will be playable in 4K resolutions. “It pushes the boundaries of our landscapes and helps us develop epic-scale, never-before-seen rat waves that the players will have to face. And that is just terribly exciting” explains Executive Producer at Asobo Studio Brice Davin during an interview with the Xbox Wire Editor Mike Nelson about optimizing the Plague Tale: Innocence game for Xbox Series X|S games consoles. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming sequel embedded below.