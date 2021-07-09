Cancel
TONIGHT on The Return of WDW News Tonight (7/8/21): Studio Audience is Back, 1st Show at WDWNT Celebration, Tom Deactivates His Personal Twitter, and More!

By Tom Corless
WDW News Today
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight! You’ve read WDW News Today, so it’s time for the return of WDW News Tonight! Join us at 9PM ET for a recap of the week’s news, a visit from Cornac the Magnificent, the Fan-ly Feud, Liquid Magic, and more on our first episode from our new studio in Celebration! Tonight also marks the return of our studio audience for the first time since March 12th, 2020.

