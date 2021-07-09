TONIGHT on The Return of WDW News Tonight (7/8/21): Studio Audience is Back, 1st Show at WDWNT Celebration, Tom Deactivates His Personal Twitter, and More!

Mickey and Minnie ears are probably one of the most iconic souvenirs you can get in the Disney Parks!. We’ve seen SO many different varieties, and Disney seems like they can’t stop thinking of new designs! We have those interesting (or weird) Slinky Dog ears, the super-popular Tower of Terror ears, and awesome Haunted Mansion ears. Our collections just keep growing and growing, and they’re about to get even bigger because we just found a NEW pair of ears!