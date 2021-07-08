Nancy Louise Edwards Miller, 70, died Wednesday July 7, 2021, at the Candler County Hospital under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. The Savannah, Georgia native lived in Springfield Georgia area for many years and graduated from Effingham County High School in 1969. Following her graduation, she attended Swainsboro Technical College where she graduated in the 1970’s. Nancy soon began her career with Georgia Southern University, where she worked for 30 years retiring from Eagle entertainment. Following her retirement, she was a homemaker and cared for her family.