Elkhart County, IN

September trial set for former teacher in sex crimes case

By AIMEE AMBROSE THE GOSHEN NEWS
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 12 days ago
Andrew Cowells

GOSHEN — A former teacher facing more than a dozen sex crimes charges is now scheduled to stand trial in September.

Andrew Cowells, 47, of Elkhart appeared in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 for the initial hearing in his case Thursday.

About two weeks earlier, he had been charged with 18 counts stemming from an investigation that began in early May. They include felony charges of vicarious sexual gratification and child solicitation, and misdemeanor charges of voyeurism, battery and harassment. Ten of the felony charges are for possession of child pornography.

Cowells, a now-former Concord High School social studies teacher, was accused by several students of behaving inappropriately in a classroom and in a bathroom at the school, apparently stemming from talks on sexual topics, on May 5. The allegations included inappropriate touching, encouraging certain touching and watching at least two students urinate.

Case documents list seven victims connected to eight of the charges. The pornography counts are based on images found on Cowells’ phone during the investigation.

Cowells, who’d been with the Concord school district since 2001, was suspended when the investigation began, and his contract was terminated last month shortly before the criminal case was filed. He turned himself into police on a warrant June 29, was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on a $100,000, and then later posted bond.

He appeared at the hearing with an attorney as Judge Teresa Cataldo read the charges. She then scheduled Cowells’ trial to begin Sept. 27.

Meanwhile, shortly after Cowells was suspended at Concord, three other teachers at the school were placed on administrative leave while their phones were searched as part of the investigation. They’ve apparently not yet been reinstated.

MURDER TRIAL MOVED

Also Thursday, several hearings were held in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Among them, the murder trial of Jordon Norton was rescheduled from early August and into early next year.

The 30-year-old Goshen man is charged with murder along with felony counts of battery and criminal recklessness stemming from a shooting in August 2020. Norton allegedly killed David Artley, 43, of Elkhart, during a confrontation at Hardy’s Bar in downtown Elkhart. A woman was also injured in the incident.

His trial was scheduled to begin Aug. 2, but a separate murder trial, involving Charles Bussard of Bristol, is also set for that date, setting up a scheduling conflict in the court. As a result, Norton’s case was moved to Feb. 21, 2022.

Bussard’s trial was supposed to start in early June, but had to be postponed due to an emergency involving an attorney, according to court information.

The Goshen News

