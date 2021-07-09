Our video review of the new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe

The end is nigh for gas-powered, two-door sports cars. To be fair, the internal combustion engine’s days are numbered regardless of vehicle type but, due to relatively low sales figures, two-door sports cars are going to be among the first to go. Which makes this new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe a dying breed and almost certainly the last of its kind from the Bavarian brand. Considering that two-door sports cars are sort of what made BMW what it is today, it’s a of a sad realization. However, we can take solace in the fact that the new 2 Series could be among the best BMW has ever made.