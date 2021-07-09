Cancel
Our video review of the new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe bring you the first real life design review and walkaround of the new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe, and more specifically, the BMW M240i Coupe G42. We went to the Goodwood Festival of Speed to see the second generation 2 Series Coupe, and we ran into Youtuber Joe Achilles. Joe and Marc pulled the cameras out and they’re giving us a quick overview of the new BMW 2 Series Coupe. They talk about the exterior and interior design, the engine, and the future BMW M2 G87.

