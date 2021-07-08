Sir Alex Ferguson sits on £26.5million fortune after raking in £5million last year

SIR Alex Ferguson has seen the value of his personal company rise to more than £17.5million as he raked in £5million last year.

The ex-Manchester United boss is still earning Premier League mega money despite retiring eight years ago.

The legendary manager has made millions from book deals, appearances and public speaking since he quit football Credit: AFP

Latest books for ACF Sports Promotions, the company Fergie uses for his commercial pay, show his assets rose from £12.5million to £17.5million last year - the equivalent of £100,000 a week.

The legendary manager,79, has made millions from book deals, appearances and public speaking since he quit football.

Fergie receives £2m for 20 days a year as a United ambassador and up to £100,000 for the motivational speeches that he gives.

Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy after victory in 2008 Credit: PA

Alex Ferguson rallies his Aberdeen players at half time during the Scottish Cup Final in 1982 Credit: Getty

His autobiography has sold more than one million copies.

In total, Fergie has £26.5m assets in his firms registered at Companies House - up from £21million last year.

Assets in three other companies - Damaja 1983, 1991 and 1999 - named after the years Fergie led his Manchester United and Aberdeen teams to European trophies - rose £500,000 to £9million.