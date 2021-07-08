Bella Hadid Kisses Marc Kalman in New Pic, Seemingly Confirms Romance

There’s pretty much a formula to how Angelina Jolie always looks so effortlessly chic and glamorous: Off the red carpet, where you’re likely to find her in a gown either sans straps or with a slit, the actor sticks to a steady roster of classics like black dresses and trench coats. She did just that upon touching down in Paris on Thursday, stepping out in a number of looks while shopping and sightseeing with her children Shiloh, Knox, Pax, and Zahara. But this time, Jolie also threw in a bonus—one just trendy enough that you could almost imagine it on Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid.