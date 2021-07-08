Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bella Hadid Kisses Marc Kalman in New Pic, Seemingly Confirms Romance

News 8 KFMB
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Bella Hadid has a new love in her life! On Thursday, the model subtly shared a sweet picture of her kissing a man on Instagram, which multiple outlets reporting is art director Marc Kalman. Hadid, 24, shared multiple pictures of herself in a pink plaid ensemble from Paris...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Gigi Hadid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#New York City#Smiley Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Bella Hadid Is Breathtaking in an Anatomy-Inspired Couture Gown

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday. The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs. Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman. While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns,...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Bella Hadid Holds Hands With BF Marc Kalman While Rocking Ruffled Dress For Cannes — Photos

Bella Hadid and her new boyfriend Marc Kalman were spotted walking hand-in-hand outside a luxury hotel in France after confirming their relationship at Cannes Film Festival. Bella Hadid, 24, and boyfriend Marc Kalman are on the move. The supermodel and her art director beau were seen arriving via boat at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Monday, July 12, days after Bella debuted their relationship in a social media post from Cannes Film Festival. Bella was dressed in a ruffled yellow dress and yellow heels while walking up the outdoor steps at the hotel. Marc, meanwhile, gracefully held his new woman’s hand while wearing a casual gray T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. Both stars wore sunglasses to block out the bright French sun.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Bella Hadid Seemingly Borrowed Kendall Jenner’s Strategy for Keeping a Relationship Secret

Bella Hadid only just confirmed her relationship with Marc Kalman, but according to Page Six, the love match is actually anything but new. In fact, the supermodel and her new art director beau apparently first started seeing each other all the way back in July of 2020–which means the pair is just on one side or the other of celebrating their one year anniversary together. Hmm, did Hadid borrow a from her friend Kendall Jenner’s dating handbook?
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Bella Hadid Brought Back the Y2K Graphic Tee Trend in an Ed Hardy Shirt

With the graphic tee trend of the early '00s officially in full swing, it was only a matter of time before Ed Hardy shirts made a return. Before falling off the radar in 2009, Ed Hardy was worn by just about everyone from Paris Hilton to Britney Spears (Chrissy Teigen even modeled the brand's bathing suits), and now the tattoo-inspired graphic T-shirts are finding their way back into our closets.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Bella Hadid Presents the Mullet of Buns

Welcome to day two of me trying to wrap my head around Bella Hadid's bun. The model has inadvertently become the face of this year's Cannes Film Festival — turning heads in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and giving her mystery boyfriend his grid debut — and her latest appearance was no less headline making. At the Tre Piani screening on July 11, Hadid wore a couture Schiaparelli gown with an open neckline and a gold, branched, lung-shaped statement necklace. Her hair was just as transfixing.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: FKA Twigs, Bella Hadid, and More

Between the creativity of couture week and beautiful displays of skin- and self-care, this week's best beauty Instagrams proved that aesthetics are the ultimate art form. Bella Hadid let followers know that her Parisian glam routine begins en route, while, at the Off White show, Candice Swanepoel exchanged her luminous beach goddess vibe for a sleek and contemporary makeup moment hued navy blue. The manicures at Iris Van Herpen—dreamed up by nail artist Eichi Matsunaga—were, essentially, wearable water, a cascade of fashioned droplets extending from each translucent talon.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Olivia Rodrigo Spotted Packing on the PDA With Producer Adam Faze, Seemingly Confirms Romance

Making it official? Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze shared a PDA-filled moment together weeks after fans began to wonder whether they were more than just friends. The duo were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, July 12. The pics also showed the 18-year-old singer playfully holding the 24-year-old producer’s face in her hands before they embraced each other.
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Marc Kalman apprehend Bella’s explanation aflame authoritative

Bella Hadid is affective bound with new admirer Marc Kalman afterwards authoritative things official on Instagram. The 24-year-old archetypal and art director, 33, were spotted kissing in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, a day afterwards she aggregate a pic of them on her Instagram for the aboriginal time. The new photos from their French break appearance Bella aptitude into Marc as they lie on a boat. The archetypal rocks a vibrantly-colored long-sleeve shirt while Marc appears topless, cutting sunglasses.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Bella Hadid goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Bella Hadid just went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Marc Kalman. She confirmed the relationship with a photo of the pair kissing, along with the caption: "Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹." The post has already racked up over two million likes, and plenty of fans...
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

Bella Hadid Just Brought Back Ed Hardy Fashion During Outing With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

TikTok stars aren't the only ones reviving early aughts fashion. Case in point? Bella Hadid just brought back a major fashion trend from the early 2000s after she was spotted wearing an Ed Hardy T-shirt. You know, the tattoo-inspired designs made popular by celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and many others. Plus, Bill Hader cemented the brand's fashion in pop culture forever after debuting his Stefon character on Saturday Night Live. On Saturday, July 17, the 24-year-old supermodel stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for a quick coffee run in New York City. During their out and about, Bella rocked a fitted Ed Hardy tee, which...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Angelina Jolie Seems to Take a Style Cue From Bella Hadid

There’s pretty much a formula to how Angelina Jolie always looks so effortlessly chic and glamorous: Off the red carpet, where you’re likely to find her in a gown either sans straps or with a slit, the actor sticks to a steady roster of classics like black dresses and trench coats. She did just that upon touching down in Paris on Thursday, stepping out in a number of looks while shopping and sightseeing with her children Shiloh, Knox, Pax, and Zahara. But this time, Jolie also threw in a bonus—one just trendy enough that you could almost imagine it on Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Gigi Hadid Is a Boss Lady On a Roll As The Cover Girl For Harper’s Bazaar’s New Issue (View Pics)

Gigi Hadid is back from her maternity break and while she already took the ramp by storm, she’s back to being the cover girl for many magazine editions. Gigi, who welcomed her first daughter with beau Zayn Malik, was busy spending her pregnancy in a quiet little farm in Pennsylvania owned by her mom. And while she thoroughly enjoyed that phase, she’s back to being a professional and her recent magazine cover speaks volumes of it. Gigi Hadid Birthday: Runway Looks of the Supermodel That are Sexy AF (View Pics).
CelebritiesRefinery29

Lady Gaga Just Wore Two Of Summer’s Biggest Swim Trends

Twelve years after she emerged from a swimming pool in latex for the ”Poker Face” music video, Lady Gaga is back to her old ways. On Wednesday, the “Rain On Me” singer posted a video of herself on Instagram mimicking the music video move. This time, she wore a star-shaped string bikini and a gold belly chain — two of this summer’s top trends. And while the current version was more Hot Girl Summer than American Horror Story, that didn’t hinder it from making a splash in the hearts of her many Little Monsters.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How Bella Hadid Got Ready For Dinner With Dior in Cannes

As the Cannes Film Festival makes its triumphant return, Bella Hadid continues to turn La Croisette into her own personal runway. On Saturday night, the supermodel attended the star-studded Dior x Vogue Paris dinner at Loulou restaurant, where she made a sleek entrance in an all-white Dior Men’s look designed by Kim Jones. True to form, Hadid complemented the noughties-inspired ensemble—an oversized blazer, bustier top, and slouchy trousers that sat low on the hips—with a striking beauty look to match.
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Bella Hadid Makes Out With New Boyfriend Marc Kalman While Traveling Across The French Riviera

Bella Hadid and her new boyfriend can’t keep their hands off of each other! See the pics. Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman are growing strong in the French Riviera. The model, 24, and her new art director boyfriend were photographed aboard a tiny inflatable boat in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, sharing a passionate kiss. Marc’s arms are wrapped around Bella’s waist in some of the snapshots; in others, the model is captured caressing her new boyfriend’s face. See the photos HERE!
CelebritiesElle

Bella Hadid Reportedly Hid Her Relationship With Marc Kalman for an Entire Year

Bella Hadid debuted her romance with art director Marc Kalman on her Instagram last Thursday, but according to Page Six, their romance isn't actually new. The outlet was told by a source that Hadid dated Kalman privately for a year before going public. And the proof can be seen in paparazzi photos, where Kalman appears with Hadid in plain sight but not romantically linked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy