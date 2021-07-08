Cancel
Tributes pour in for police dog Gator, killed in the line of duty in Campbell River

By Alistair Taylor
thefreepress.ca
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Commanding Officer of the BC RCMP paid tribute to Campbell River Police Service Dog Gator who was killed in the line of duty in an incident in Campbell River July 8. “It is with great sadness that we share that earlier today our Police Service Dog Gator died while assisting with a call in Campbell River,” Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the Commanding Officer of BC RCMP, said in a statement July 8. “We are mindful that the incident is under investigation by the IIO BC as it is related to a fatal police-involved shooting, so no further information is being released about the incident.”

