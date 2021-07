Earlier this year, the federal government released the 2021 budget—including a promising new plan to cut child care costs in most provinces by 50% by the end of 2022. By 2026, the goal for provinces that embrace the new plan is to reduce the daily cost to just $10. This was no doubt a welcomed motion for parents nation-wide, especially those in the Toronto area who are spending upwards of $20,000 per year for each kid in child care.