Over 1.6 million acres have already burned in the US this year due to wildfires. That's roughly equal to the number of acres that had burned by this time in 2020. Drought is a major driver, as large regions of the West are currently dealing with the most severe level of drought, called "exceptional drought" by the US Drought Monitor. On June 29, the National Interagency Fire Center listed the US at preparedness level four out of five, which states, "Much of the country is experiencing wildland fire activity and areas are competing for firefighting resources. More than half of the nation's wildland firefighting resources are committed."