If you’re the victim of an accident and in particular a hit and run, it can be highly upsetting. You have rights though. Drivers of cars, trucks, motorcycles and even bikes are responsible for stopping at the scene if they’re involved in an accident. If a hit-and-run driver ignores the laws and flees the location of the accident, then you may be worried you won’t be able to recover damages for the injuries and property damage that occur as a result.