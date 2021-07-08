Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Torigen Wins Big at Yale Innovation Summit and Animal Health Innovation Showcase

SFGate
 12 days ago

FARMINGTON, Conn. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. In the past two months, Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage animal health biologics company, has won multiple awards at several prominent industry events including the Yale Innovation Summit and the Animal Health Innovation Showcase, the latter of which highlights some of the top startups in animal health. The wins come on the heels of the company having signed three new distribution partnerships.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Health#Cancer Research#Innovation#Companion Animals#Prweb#Yale Innovations Summit#The Audience Choice Award#Ocr#Co Founder#Autologous Cancer Vaccine#Cfr#Sogal Ventures#Connecticut Innovations#Aimers Venture Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cancer
Related
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations. 1. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce is working with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services. 2. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard University's...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Med Tech Firm Pivots, Selected to Showcase Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis startup is the only Hoosier company to earn a spot in a prestigious accelerator program for medical device companies. FAST BioMedical is developing tools to help patients facing heart or renal failure. More than 1,000 startups from around the world applied, and the Indiana company is one of a select few chosen for MedTech Innovator’s 2021 Top 50 Showcase.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (' Zinc8 ' or the ' Company ') (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce that subsequent to a nomination by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Zinc8 Energy Solutions and its ‘Zinc-air energy storage system technology' were selected as the ‘Energy Tech Innovator' at the WE3 Summit.
Animalskiwaradio.com

MERCK Animal Health aims to keep innovation relevant for producers

IARN — Health in a swine herd is essential. With margins being tight between the price you pay to get your hogs and the price you sell them for, you cannot afford to throw money away. Merck Animal Health has been a partner in the swine industry for quite some time, and they want to make sure that their customers are getting the most value for their dollars.
Charleston, SCcitadel.edu

MUSC, Citadel collaborate on health innovation initiative

As seen in the Charleston Regional Business Journal, by Teri Griffis. The Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Surgery Human-Centered Design Program and The Citadel Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business Innovation Lab will collaborate on a joint effort. The program will create a core team of medical...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

8 hospitals, health systems that launched innovation centers in 2021

Eight hospitals and health systems have opened or announced plans to establish new centers focused on healthcare innovation this year. Editor's note: The innovation center launches are listed in the order they were reported. 1. Cleveland Clinic in January said it plans to launch a new infectious disease research center...
Collegesmiami.edu

Gratitude, engagement, innovation animate award-winning work

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) recently bestowed eight 2021 Circle of Excellence awards on the University, placing it eighth out of 230 North American universities that won at least one award. Including the CASE District III awards announced in January and the Silver Award for Excellence conferred on University of Miami Medicine magazine by the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), the University’s total for the 2020-21 higher education advancement awards cycle is 19 accolades—far exceeding any previous year.
Eastern Progress

EKU professor earns global health innovation prize

Eastern Kentucky University environmental health science associate professor Jason Marion has won the 2021 Global Health and Innovation Conference (GHIC) Innovation Prize for his work in water purification research to help low-resource countries like Kenya and rural counties in Kentucky. According to a press release, Marion won the $2,000 prize...
Kansas City, KSNew Haven Register

TimeForge Announces Sponsorship of the 2021 AWG Innovation Showcase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. TimeForge, a leading provider of sales-driven employee scheduling software and integrated labor management solutions, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 2021 AWG Innovation Showcase occurring this month. Hosted by Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., this year’s virtual event is an opportunity to...
SocietyElectronicsWeekly.com

Winning innovations for Royal Society Of Chemistry’s Awards

Four tech innovators are the winners of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Emerging Technologies Competition 2021. The ninth edition of the competition’s final, held over two days, saw 24 finalists pitching to a panel of judges from some of the world’s largest organisations, including AstraZeneca, PepsiCo and Unilever. The winners...
Worldaithority.com

6Connex And Hitachi Solutions Partner To Showcase Virtual Venue Innovation

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd Now Providing 6Connex’s Leading Edge Virtual Event Technology in Japan. 6Connex, the leading virtual venue platform for virtual and hybrid events, is pleased to announce its partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd, a business application consulting firm for vertical industries in Japan. The exciting new partnership is the...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Wolters Kluwer Showcases Innovative Solutions At The 2021 American Association Of Law Libraries Conference

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will showcase a diverse portfolio of new and recently enhanced solutions for legal professionals at the 2021 American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting and Conference, held virtually from July 19-23. Following a wave of new offerings in recent years, the company's portfolio at this year's conference further demonstrates its track record of developing innovative solutions driven by direct feedback from customers.
TechnologySFGate

PandoLogic Wins Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for Human Capital Management

“Best Kept Secret in HR” Takes Top HR Award Twice Within Two Weeks. pandoIQ from PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world's leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, has been named the winner of the Human Capital Management category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. This award is for a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support human capital management.
Ohio Stateosu.edu

New Accelerator grants boost Ohio State research and innovation

A new effort by The Ohio State University to support team-driven research has awarded funding to 19 proposals to investigate topics ranging from brain and bone health to drug manufacturing, new devices and deep learning. The Accelerator grants were awarded through the President’s Research Excellence (PRE) program, an initiative launched...
Politicsourcommunitynow.com

San Antonio Innovation Summit open for registration

Registration is now open for the inaugural San Antonio Innovation Summit. With the theme of “Accelerate Change,” the summit takes place Aug. 3-4 at the Henry B. González Convention Center. The event – a partnership between the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center , Air Force Civil Engineer Center , Air Force Security Forces Center , Air Force Services Center , Air Force Personnel Center , Air Education and Training Command , and AFWERX – will bring innovation collaboration opportunities to an expanded installation and mission support audience. Registration is free and the summit is open to everyone including military, civilians, community members and industry. “We’re excited to work with our local partners to bring leading government and industry innovation experts together in San Antonio,” said Marc Vandeveer, AFIMSC chief innovation officer. “The more we educate and train our innovative Airmen how to connect to the innovation ecosystem and bring their ideas to life, the more we empower them to succeed.” The summit will include speakers and breakout sessions highlighting successes, failures, lessons learned and paths taken to successfully implement innovative projects across the Department of the Air Force and Department of Defense. Functional experts in civil engineering, services, security forces, personnel and contracting will share their vision about the future of innovation and help innovators pave a path toward sustainment. Guest speakers include experts from Air Force Ventures, AFWERX, Platform One, Tech Port San Antonio, National Security Innovation Network, Defense Innovation Unit, Air Force Gaming , and Business and Enterprise Systems Product Innovation office . Innovation panels will include presentations, and question and answer sessions, on the topics ranging from artificial intelligence, machine learning, small unmanned aerial systems, augmented and extended reality, to autonomous mowers, robotic process automation and next-generation gaming. “In order to maintain our competitive advantage across the air and space domain, we need every Airman and Guardian to make change a priority. The San Antonio Innovation Summit will give them the tools they need to innovate and, more importantly, implement that innovation at the speed of relevance,” Vandeveer said. The summit will also feature a vendor exposition highlighting successful projects currently in progress with many Air Force and DoD partners including Microsoft, UiPath, Booz-Allen-Hamilton, Mobilize, Aerial Applications, Athenium, 3rd Insight, Clarity, Oddball and Renu Robotics. Registrants will receive the full agenda. Event organizers are also planning a virtual stream for those unable to attend in person. More details will be provided as they become available. To register, visit here .
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Startup Week Features Third Annual Women of Innovation Summit

Women now own 36% of small businesses, and The DEC Network is continuing its history of supporting female business owners by hosting the third annual Women of Innovation summit, sponsored by Thomson Reuters. The event will take place on Aug. 4 at Southern Methodist University’s McFarlin Auditorium during Dallas Startup Week, powered by Capital One.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Alternative innovation

A high proportion of US shoppers value reducing animal-based foods in the diet over increasing consumption, though most make no specific effort, according to research from New Hope Network, Boulder, Colo. Older generations are much more active in restricting or reducing animal-based products, specifically red meat. Further, there’s a noteworthy decrease in older consumers viewing red meat as being central to the diet.
Economyreadthereporter.com

OneZone Chamber wins Innovation Award

The Indiana Chamber Executives Association (ICEA) held its annual conference June 14-17, with OneZone Chamber leadership in attendance. The conference theme, titled Chaos – Connecting & Leading Through It, acknowledged leaders by naming its 2021 award recipients. This year, OneZone Chamber of Commerce received the Innovation Award of Excellence for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy