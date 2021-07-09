Josh Barnett Responds To Jake Hager Taking Shot At Him Over Steroids
AEW star and Bellator competitor Jake Hager took to Twitter today to emphasize his desire to step in the octagon with heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko. Hager expressed his displeasure at not being approached as a potential next opponent for Emelianenko, noting he has “a bigger following” and “more excitement” than the rest of Bellator’s roster. The former WWE United States Champion says a bout with Emelianenko has “been [his] fight since [he] came to Bellator,” but not everyone agrees.www.wrestlinginc.com
Comments / 0