Josh Barnett Responds To Jake Hager Taking Shot At Him Over Steroids

On this week’s episode of What the Heck, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck speaks with UFC bantamweight Kris Moutinho (7:16) to recap his Fight of the Night bonus earning performance against Sean O’Malley at UFC 264 this past Saturday night in Las Vegas, discusses his first UFC fight week, the staredown with O’Malley after the ceremonial weigh-in, not being in as much trouble as people thought at the end of the first round, what he was saying to O’Malley and his coach Tim Welch during the fight, Herb Dean’s decision to stop the fight with less than 30 seconds left, and more.