Taco Thursday with chef Steven Leake

Taco Bell's Loaded Chicken Flatbread Taco features grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and Avocado Ranch sauce folded in a Gordita flatbread. The Gordita flatbread shell is an interesting Taco Bell ingredient as it's not like other flatbreads commonly encountered in the US (or Mexico for that matter) such a flour tortilla, a pita, or even lavash. It's also not like a Mexican gordita shell, which is a thick shell that's typically made of corn (but can be made with flour) and most similar to an arepa. That being said, I like Taco Bell's Gordita shell quite a bit. It has a slightly dry, wrinkled surface with an airy, pillowy crumb and a slightly moist, gummy chew to it. I find it a lot more interesting than a flat and uniform flour tortilla.
