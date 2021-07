If you know what you are doing, Garchomp may be one of the most terrifying Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE. It is an AoE (Area of Effect) monster, able to destroy whole groups in team fights. That said, you need good knowledge of your surroundings and of course everything needs to be timed correctly. Being an All-Rounder, Garchomp is not only able to throw some very damaging attacks, but can also soak a lot of punishment too, if built accordingly.