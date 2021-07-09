Cancel
16 Years in Office, Abbas Faces Wave of Palestinian Protests

By Linda Gradstein
Voice of America
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been growing protests against the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, sparked by the death of Abbas critic Nizar Banat while in Palestinian police custody. The demonstrators are also angry that the 85-year-old Abbas recently cancelled long-overdue Palestinian elections. Abbas critics say they will continue the protests until new elections are called. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Hebron in the West Bank. 

