Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Risk of illness or death from Covid ‘extremely low’ in kids as 99.995% of young people with bug survive, study reveals

By Imogen Braddick
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154yT3_0arXd98G00

THE risk of severe illness or death from Covid is "extremely low" in kids as 99.995% of young people infected with the bug survived, a study has revealed.

While catching Covid increased the likelihood of serious illness in kids with pre-existing medical conditions and severe disabilities, the overall risk remained low, the research found.

🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates

One of the studies, led by paediatric registrar at the University of Bristol Dr Clare Smith, found that 61 children and young people had died with a positive Covid test from March 2020 through to February 2021.

Of these, some 40 per cent died of Covid, meaning that 25 children and young people actually died from the virus out of an estimated 469,000 infections.

Dr Smith told reporters at a briefing this meant that "99.995% of children and young people who were infected with Covid in England survived".

The study was led by researchers at University College London, Imperial College London and the universities of Bristol, York and Liverpool.

Another study, led by Dr Joseph Ward of the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, found that 251 young people aged under 18 in England were admitted to intensive care with Covid during the first year of the pandemic until the end of February 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egvxc_0arXd98G00
The use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12 to 15-year-olds was authorised in June Credit: PA

Researchers said this equated to young people of that age group in England having a one in approximately 50,000 chance of being admitted to intensive care with Covid during that time.

Russell Viner, a professor of child and adolescent health at UCL and a member of Sage, told the briefing: "We did find that for some vulnerable groups risk was higher, and quite a bit higher, but it's really important to say that, for example, twice a very tiny risk is still a very, very tiny risk.

"Even 10 times a very, very tiny risk is still a very, very tiny risk."

Prof Viner said the risk factors found were "pretty identical" to those which could be identified in adults, such as older age, non-white ethnicity, obesity and having more than one health condition, in particular cardiovascular disease as well as diabetes.

He also said those at a higher risk were those who would have for some years been at risk for "almost any winter virus".

The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the Department of Health and Social Care, and the World Health Organisation have been sent the preliminary findings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ueH0E_0arXd98G00
Researchers said there is a 'tiny, tiny risk' for kids and young people Credit: AFP

Prof Viner said: "I think there's a general feeling among paediatricians that probably too many children were shielded in the first elements of the pandemic, and that there's probably very few children who need to shield, I think, according to this data."

He added: "In one sense, we confirm that the risk is extremely low.

"However, we do show for some groups that there is a risk of death, for example the neurodisability group."

But Dr Liz Whittaker, clinical lecturer and consultant paediatric infectious diseases and immunology at Imperial College London, said the vast majority of children would gain much greater benefits from being in society, going to school and getting exercise.

"Those benefits much far outweigh any potential tiny risk of becoming severely unwell with Covid," she said.

The JCVI is reviewing data from vaccine trials on children and young people to decide whether to extend the rollout.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency authorised the use of the Pfizer jab in 12 to 15-year-olds in June.

Comments / 1

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
220K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College London#Imperial College London#Ucl#Immunisation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is the Tell-Tale Sign You Have COVID, Study Says

We've all spent the past 15 months wondering if that cough that won't quit or funny taste in our mouths could be COVID. But now that the majority of people in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated against the virus, most of those fears have dissipated, and rightfully so. The truth is, COVID breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are incredibly rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that, as of April 30, just 10,262 patients of about 101 million fully vaccinated people had gotten COVID—that's a .01 percent likelihood. But if you notice one innocuous symptom, you could be in that minority, according to a new report from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

We could be wearing masks and socially distancing for next FIVE winters under new Government contingency plan after Boris Johnson said 'extra precautions' against Covid might still be needed after July 19

Britons could be wearing masks and social distancing for next five winters under a new plan for life after July 19. Health officials are said to have drafted a five-year plan with options for what freedom-limiting restrictions can be freely reimposed should cases spike again. Mandatory working from home, enforced...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after Covid-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, New York (WENY) — Every now and then, the CDC publishes reports of people developing extremely rare conditions after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. After getting vaccinated, one local man was diagnosed with a disease so uncommon, experts say there’s a one in a million chance of getting it. In...
Public HealthScientific American

Can Vitamin D Help Protect against COVID?

From the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers examining the question of why some people were better protected from the infection than others began to look at a possible role for vitamin D. The nutrient, which is obtained from food and exposure to sunlight, is known to contribute to a well-functioning immune system in a variety of ways, including defending the body from invading viruses and other pathogens. “Vitamin D is cheap, easily available and relatively safe,” says genetic epidemiologist Fotios Drenos of Brunel University London. Investigating whether the vitamin could make a difference in COVID patients “was an important question to ask,” he says.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Research finds four new symptoms for those fully vaccinated against COVID

New research has revealed differing symptoms for those who have had both COVID vaccinations. People who caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated endured different symptoms to those most commonly reported. The ZOE Covid Symptom study is a research project with analysis from King's College London. Despite having a greater...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson dismisses warning ‘hundreds of thousands’ will die from tropical diseases after aid cuts

Boris Johnson has dismissed a warning that “hundreds of thousands of people” will die from tropical diseases because of his aid cuts – despite it coming from the World Health Organisation.The prime minister also refused to grant an early vote on the controversy, despite being ordered by the Commons Speaker to allow MPs to have their say.Tory rebel Andrew Mitchell protested that the cut would lead to a staggering 280 million drugs, tablets and vaccines being “burnt and destroyed” – writing off Britain’s past investment.“This one act will lead to the maiming, blinding, disruption of lives and deaths of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy