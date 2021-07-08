Loving husband, father, and disabled veteran, Kevin Christopher Francis passed away on June, 30, 2021 at the age of 54. He leaves here his wife, Bernadette “Bunny” Snow Francis; his one and only daughter who he worshiped, Josephine Snow; his loyal companion, Duchess Von Baron Francis his Rottweiler; his nephew, Frank Snow; his loving friend and fierce protector, Trina Williams. Trina fondly renamed Kevin “Lieutenant Dan.” Their friendship led Kevin back to the Lord and his journey to sacrificing it all to cleanse his soul and be free. He leaves his mother, Murray Jean Wannamaker Francis; younger sister, Judith Francis Cooley and her husband Leonard Spencer Cooley, Jr. and their son Trey; his dearly loved mother-in-law, Judy Thiels Snow; a dear aunt, Elizabeth Thiels who he helped to care for in their home day and night who has dementia; and many friends and family that will always remember Kevin as a strong man with a big heart, who would help anyone in need.