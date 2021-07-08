Romanski says budget 'prioritizes investments in agriculture'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $12 million in Farm to School Grants this year to 176 grantees, which is the most projects funded since the program started back in 2013. The department is also releasing new data that shows a growth in farm to school efforts across the country. Almost two-thirds (65%) of school districts responsible for school meals participated in farm to school activities during the 2018-2019 school year and more than half (57%) of those began within the past three years.