Romanski says budget 'prioritizes investments in agriculture'

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 12 days ago

"The budget that Governor Evers signed today continues to prioritize investments in agriculture to move our state forward by supporting processor innovation and expansion, increased export and marketing opportunities, and enhanced conservation assistance,” said Randy Romanski, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee. “The bipartisan budget strengthens our state’s economy through substantial funding increases in broadband and additional transportation infrastructure like local roads, harbors and freight. Whether we are talking about moving commodities or connecting people through broadband, it’s good to see the legislature agree with the Governor on these key investments.”

