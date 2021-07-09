Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN WESTCHESTER AND CENTRAL FAIRFIELD COUNTIES At 812 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bedford, or near Mount Kisco, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds up to 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Wilton and Georgetown around 830 PM EDT. Ridgefield and Weston around 835 PM EDT. Bethel and Redding around 845 PM EDT. Danbury around 850 PM EDT. Newtown and Monroe around 855 PM EDT. Heavy rain is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.