New York City, NY

What is the price of a Telfar bag?

By David Boroff
 12 days ago
BEYONCE was spotted in New York City in July of 2021 sporting a Telfar bag.

The clothing and apparel brand describes itself as being "for everyone."

Beyonce with Telfar bag Credit: Beyonce / Instagram

What is the price of a Telfar bag?

Telfar bags - available in multiple colors - range in price from $150 to $257.

The small bags will cost $150, medium totes are $202, and the most expensive ones are $257.

Beyonce was seen in Brooklyn on July 7 with a white Telfar bag.

She shared a series of photos of her day out in New York City on Instagram.

Beyonce in New York City with the stylish bag Credit: Beyonce / Instagram

"Beyoncé wore a pair of chartreuse-hued, floral printed trousers by CFDA-winning designer Christopher John Rogers, paired with a tied long sleeve linen top," writes Bianca Betancourt in Harper's Bazaar.

"Bey accessorized the look with a bright white, medium-sized vegan leather tote bag from the cult-favorite New York-based brand Telfar.

"She also wore dangling green statement earrings, nude platform pumps, and vintage-inspired sunglasses.

"The singer wore her honey-highlighted hair in voluminous curls and kept her makeup look fresh with a berry tinted lipstick.

"Bey opted for a pop of color with her manicure, however, showing off her coral nails in the photos."

Launched by Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens, Telfar sells a wide variety of items, including shoes, hats, and jewelry.

