CPD expands program diverting low-level drug offenders to treatment

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Wednesday a $15,000 grant to Farnham Family Services to expand access to drug treatment for those struggling with the use of drugs, opioids, synthetics and alcohol. During the pandemic, Farnham was forced to switch from an in-person in-take and assessment model to a remote, tele-health format. The change in operation created by COVID-19 proved to be a challenge as missed appointments increased and the loss of in-person communication became less effective. The new funding provided by the City of Oswego will provide an initial investment to allow for the creation of admission specialist positions who will be available five day a week, increasing availability and access, while decreasing the time to get patients critical treatment, including medication.