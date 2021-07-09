Lehigh Valley weather: Storms cut power to thousands, flood threat continues

No one would’ve bet against this scenario playing out the way it did: When Pennsylvania casinos reopened last year after a shutdown aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, gamblers came back and gambled despite a temporary, pandemic-related smoking ban. It turns out that not being able to smoke a cigarette while pulling the arm of a slot machine isn’t enough of a deterrent to keep gamblers home. Yet the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board still lifted the temporary smoking ban last month. Smokers can rejoice. The rest of us can cough into our arms and scratch our heads as to why it’s still legal to light up inside a casino when indoor smoking is prohibited in almost all other commercial facilities in the state. To be clear, this isn’t the gaming control board’s fault. The loophole is courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Legislature. Our state representatives and senators, not the board, have the power to undo this, but there doesn’t seem to be much of an appetite for acting. Maybe these lawmakers should work a couple dozen shifts serving drinks in the smoking section at one of the state’s casinos. We’ll wager some of them might change their minds.