Northampton County, PA

Lehigh Valley weather: Storms cut power to thousands, flood threat continues

By Kurt Bresswein
 12 days ago
Utility companies serving the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey were reporting thousands of power outages Thursday night. Thunderstorms rolled through the region throughout the day, leading to multiple emergency radio reports of tree limbs and wires down. Approaching 8 p.m., PPL Electric Utilities was reporting 2,822 outages in Lehigh...

