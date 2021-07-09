Beyoncé spotted with Telfar bag, fans say Black brand’s stock just went up
Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted in Brooklyn on Wednesday and the singer has Black Twitter going wild over the white Telfar tote she sported for the outing. The superstar took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her lunch date with her hubby. Bey looked flawless in a pair of chartreuse-hued, floral printed trousers by CFDA-winning designer Christopher John Rogers and she accessorized with a white, vegan leather tote from popular New York-based, Black-owned brand Telfar.thegrio.com
