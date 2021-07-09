Cancel
Beyoncé spotted with Telfar bag, fans say Black brand’s stock just went up

By Ny Magee
Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted in Brooklyn on Wednesday and the singer has Black Twitter going wild over the white Telfar tote she sported for the outing. The superstar took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her lunch date with her hubby. Bey looked flawless in a pair of chartreuse-hued, floral printed trousers by CFDA-winning designer Christopher John Rogers and she accessorized with a white, vegan leather tote from popular New York-based, Black-owned brand Telfar.

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

