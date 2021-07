Best USA Sommelier Association (BUSA) is thrilled to announce a new Webinar series for the sommelier community. Led by top sommeliers in the U.S., BUSA is an observer member of the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale. BUSA will offer a series of webinars for potential competitors and hospitality trade contacts designed to provide transparency, guidelines and details about upcoming competitions. These webinars will also offer much-needed information and advice to a beleaguered restaurant industry. The winner of the first BUSA competition will be representing all of us in the World Championships, an accomplishment we can all celebrate!