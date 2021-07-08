Cancel
What are the possible side effects of each Covid-19 Vaccine?

By Manish Saini
Depending on which one you receive, out of four, you could experience different side effects. Here is a handy guide to the likely side effects for each. The Moderna vaccine, Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and Janssen vaccine have all been approved for use. The Janssen vaccine is the only single-shot...

Worldkentlive.news

Hospitalised Covid patients explain why they've not had jab

A top doctor has told why unvaccinated Covid patients at hospital in England have failed to have the jab. Dr Richard Cree has been documenting his experience online while working in the ICU at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough during the pandemic. In his latest blog he reported how...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Teen Suffers Heart Attack Day After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

An 18-year-old teen who recently received a shot of COVID-19 vaccine said he suffered from a heart attack and was diagnosed with heart inflammation following the vaccination. Isaiah Harris, a Springdale resident, received his second Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on April 30 and had been set to attend his graduation on May 1. However, the teenager was later rushed to the hospital where doctors said he developed myocarditis.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Effective in Cancer Patients

Last Updated: July 13, 2021. Pronounced lag in antibody production after the first dose found versus noncancer controls. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) BNT162b2 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) appears to be safe and achieves satisfactory serologic status in patients with cancer, according to a study published online July 8 in JAMA Oncology.
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Highlighting the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines could hold key to converting doubters

Newswise — Informing people about how well the new COVID-19 vaccines work could boost uptake among doubters substantially, according to new research. The study, led by the University of Bristol and published in the British Journal of Health Psychology, shows the importance of raising awareness of vaccine efficacy, especially if it compares very favourably to another well-established vaccine.
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

CDC ‘keenly interested’ whether COVID-19 booster vaccines linked to higher risk of side effects, expert says

People seeking a COVID-19 booster vaccine dose in hopes of greater protection are doing so as the evidence relating to safety remains unclear, top experts said. A journalist questioned Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dr. Andrew Pavia, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at University of Utah School of Medicine, over potential safety concerns behind a third dose, noting some fully vaccinated people have sought out booster shots on their own.
Medical Sciencefoxwilmington.com

mRNA COVID-19 vaccines effective in cirrhosis patients, study finds

U.S. veterans experiencing cirrhosis, or damage to the liver, and who also received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine saw high levels of protection against virus-related hospitalization and death, a study found. The findings come as federal health authorities said the two groups of concern relating to potential use of booster shots...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New OMV-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate proves effective in mice

Researchers in Italy have demonstrated the efficacy of using modified outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) as a vaccine to protect against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in an animal model. These OMVs are bacteria-derived vesicles that can be engineered to incorporate different viral antigens to induce potent immune responses. Now, Guido Grandi...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

New COVID-19 vaccine warnings don’t mean it’s unsafe – they mean the system to report side effects is working

While the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been proved to be safe and effective, recent reports of rare adverse events, or side effects, have raised concerns. On July 12, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved an update to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet to include an increased risk of the rare nerve condition Guillain-Barré syndrome. This follows previous reports linking the J&J vaccine with a rare blood clot.
Clay County, FLclaytodayonline.com

Current COVID-19 vaccinations are effective against Delta variant

CLAY COUNTY — The Delta variant of COVID-19 might be a cause of concern in the United States but if you’re vaccinated, you can rest easier than those that aren’t. Most restrictions have been eased for the coronavirus here in Clay County and Florida, but the Delta variant could threaten the easiness many people are feeling. The latest vaccine numbers for the state indicate that roughly 9.98 million people, or 46.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.

