California issues Flex Alert as Bay Area settles in for heat wave

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 12 days ago

With much of the Bay Area and California due for a weekend heat wave, the state’s power grid regulator is asking residents to conserve energy on Friday.

www.audacy.com

San Francisco, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

#Heat Wave#Power Grid#Extreme Weather#Flex Alert
