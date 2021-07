In spite of some major backlash, the council of Atlantic City has voted to close the Oasis Center - Atlantic City's needle exchange program. The whole point of the program was to reduce the region's number of positive Hepatitis B and HIV positive cases as a result of drug use. Initiated in 2007, the needle exchange program was seen as a way to combat health issues that usually accompany a drug problem besides death. The decision to close the center was naturally met with strong opposition from people who work with the South Jersey Aids Alliance as well as the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition.