Five players Warriors could target in free agency

We’ve got no idea how the NBA offseason will play out. The Warriors might trade James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins and all of three of their draft picks. Maybe they bide their time until the trade deadline, or utilize their Andre Iguodala trade exception to add another highly-priced player to their already bloated books. Or maybe they just add through the draft and hope another year with Klay Thompson back in the mix is enough to make this team a contender again.