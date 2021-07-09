Carnival’s First Cruise Live Blog: Day 6, Cozumel and Our First Excursion

There are plenty of benefits to being fully vaccinated in the U.S.—beyond being protected from COVID, that is. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to ditch their masks, gather in large crowds, and forgo social distancing. Those who haven't gotten the shot, on the other hand, may find themselves facing more restrictions, like having to quarantine when visiting Hawaii and being banned completely from several popular travel destinations. Now, unvaccinated people might be facing another complication in their vacation plans.