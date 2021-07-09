Cancel
Carnival’s First Cruise Live Blog: Day 6, Cozumel and Our First Excursion

By Tanner Callais
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: We are live-blogging each day aboard Carnival Vista on the first Carnival cruise to return to sailing since March 2020. You can read previous days here:. Today is the sixth day of our cruise aboard Carnival Vista — the first Carnival ship to return to sailing from the United States. The ship docked in Cozumel today, where the weather is warm, partly cloudy and a bit breezy, creating a chop on the water.

#Carnival Cruise#Cruise Ships#Cruise Line#First Cruise Live Blog#Royal Caribbean
