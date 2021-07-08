Murph: A deep dive into why, exactly, everyone is so upset about these Giants City Connect uniforms

How spoiled are Giants fans that they have to bitch and complain about a new awesome apparel release? That’s not so much a question, but more of a realization of how good this franchise has it now. Of course leave it to others that don’t have the slightest bit of an ounce of creativity, imagination, or ingenuity to badmouth the new apparel release. Supposedly, most say that the City Connect jerseys released by the Giants on July 5th, 2021 lack the 3 things I just listed in the prior sentence, but I’m here to convince you otherwise.