Murph: A deep dive into why, exactly, everyone is so upset about these Giants City Connect uniforms

By Brian Murphy
knbr.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s assignment: A deep dive into why, exactly, everyone is so upset about these Giants City Connect uniforms. There must be some Freudian reason, the reactions are so intense. Or Jungian; maybe something about the duality of Barry Bonds? Or something so deep-rooted, only Lucy from “Peanuts” could explain? Five cents, please, to sort out my primal feelings about the Giants in foggy orange.

