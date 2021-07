Nebraska Head Coach Gary Pepin has announced the addition of Nikki Larch-Miller as the new assistant track coach serving as the multi-events coach. Larch-Miller comes from Eastern Illinois where she has served as the assistant track coach since July 2019. She coached two second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selections in triple jump and pole vault. She helped the Panthers to the men’s OVC Indoor Track Championships in 2020 and the men’s OVC Outdoor Track Championships in 2021. Larch-Miller also coached two student-athletes to the NCAA 2021 West Regional qualifiers in the high jump and triple jump.