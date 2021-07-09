Cancel
Walz highlights boosts in spending for child care, early learning

By Matthew Stolle
INFORUM
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tim Walz came to Boys & Girls Club of Rochester on Thursday to hail what he called once-in-a-generation legislation that would benefit working and low-income parents. When his proposed state budget was unveiled in January, Walz said, the main goal was to help the state's most vulnerable families and children recover from the pandemic. He called the investments that will be made in child care and early learning as a result of the Health and Human Services budget "spectacular."

www.inforum.com

